The last Grand Prix was staged in Saudi Arabia he had forced some riders to already have to resort to the second power unit, even though it was only the second race of the season. Among these, there was also Fernando Alonso, who had opted for another unit as a precaution after a problem discovered at the end of the first test in Bahrain. However, the Spanish of theAlpine he had subsequently been the victim of a withdraw in that of Jeddah, caused by a water pump failure. Now, in view of the Australian GP – scheduled between 8 and 10 April – Alpine has announced that this damage will not allow the use of the component for Melbourne, with the two-world champion who will therefore resort to third power unit in the first three GPs.

The CEO of the French company explained this problem in detail, Laurent Rossi: “The water pump failure – specified the transalpine manager ad Auto Hebdo – resulted first to a defect in the cooling, which subsequently triggered a series of adverse events: the engine cooled less, while the oil overheated. Fernando was able to continue while the power unit was still working, but the conditions were not ideal at all, and that was where we decided to stop him. The pump problem – he added – is that this is located inside the engine, and if we had wanted to intervene to repair it we would have had to break the seal. The physical integrity of the component remained intact, but for us the engine is still lost“.