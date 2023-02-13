Fernando’s new bet Alonso is called aston Martin. The two-time world champion was able to appreciate his new car, the AMR23, presented a few minutes ago.

Of course, at first glance every car looks beautiful, but Alonso would also like an increase in performance compared to 2022. The Spaniard has been clear on this point of view several times: Nando he knows he can’t be competitive in 2023, but he expects the car to improve quickly already this season.

The former Alpine driver already seems to want to impress his winning mentality on Aston Martin: “It looks great, and it’s gorgeous. We just need to make sure it’s fast. Now it’s up to us every race weekend and I can’t wait to get my hands on the wheel. The impact with the team has been quite amazing to be honest: we’ve been in contact over the last few months and obviously since January I’ve been here at the factory for some simulation sessions and to visit the new facilities which will be ready shortly. I feel there is a lot of energy in the team and that there are new people who joined the technical department last year: there is a new factory, a new wind tunnel, a new rider. So all is well, looking forward to driving“said the Spaniard. “What drove me here? Lawrence’s leadership is obviously a big factor. Investment and talent are usually a good recipe for success in Formula 1: we hope we can make it a successful project, come as soon as possible. We will try to take some shortcuts!“.

So success. Alonso does not hide in words and does not want to settle for placements: “I think we need to make sure we have a good basis for future cars. I think last year the team went through some difficulties during the first part of the year but had a good second part of the season, we need to see this progress also in 2023. We were defeated on the field, but we will not settle for fourth place, nor for third and secondeven if we may not be able to win right away“.