Competitiveness, the desire to win and to constantly test oneself are qualities that have certainly never been lacking in Fernando Alonso. The two-time F1 world champion, who had left the Circus at the end of 2018 to try his hand at IndyCar, WEC and Dakar, chose to ‘return to the fold’ last year and immediately showed his qualities, still intact, score a splendid podium in the Qatar GP 2021, behind Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen. This year the wait was all for the new technical regulation and Alpine did not disappoint the Asturian’s hopes, creating a car capable of at least fighting to be constantly in the top-10.

Speaking at the press conference in Melbourne, however, Alonso made it clear that his idea is to try to make the most of the ‘new’ F1 by staying in the Circus for a few more seasons, despite the 40 years of age on his shoulders, which next July will become 41. “If I were 25 you wouldn’t be doing this – commented Alonso – people try to use the age issue to make room for young talents. But I think the theme is performance. Last year I think I did well, I finished slightly ahead of Esteban in the championship. Let’s see how the battle goes this year. I still feel competitive and fast and I’m enjoying the time I spend in Formula 1. So I think I’ll still be racing for 2-3 years. “.

At Alpine, however, the long-term stay of Alonso, combined with that of Esteban Ocon, could create many problems for the young Australian talent. Oscar Piastri. Winner in consecutive years in F3 and F2, like Leclerc and Russell before him, the 21-year-old was forced to watch the show from the bench already this year. “He’s a good guy, obviously very talented – said Alonso, speaking of Piastri – has won all junior categories so far. This obviously shows that she is talented and very professional. He works hard in the simulator and in the factory. He is still very young and we hope that he will find a place soon. Self [Piastri] will be with Alpine, fine. If he is with another team, just as well. I will probably start these discussions in the summer “concluded the Spaniard.