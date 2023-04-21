Here is Fittipaldi

Great protagonist of Formula 1 in the 70s, with two world titles won in 1972 and 1974, Emerson Fittipaldi he has never lost contact with the top category, also due to his children and closest relatives who are always linked to the world of motor racing. Also winner of two Indianapolis 500s, the 76-year-old had the opportunity to dwell on some of the main topics of this start to the championship, expressing his opinion, especially on the drivers, in a recent interview with AS.

The opinion on the start of the championship

Joined in Desenzano del Garda by journalists from the Spanish sports daily, the Brazilian explained what struck him most about this first part of the world championship: “I like the fact that despite the clear superiority of Red Bull, everything is fairer – he has declared – Aston Martin is not far from them, Ferrari will improve a lot, as I believe also Mercedes, for the potential it has. Indeed, we are already seeing an improvement on the part of the Germans. Everything is more balanced, even if the Red Bull is still a few steps ahead. The superiority belongs to the car, but Verstappen is demonstrating with the results that he is perhaps a little better than his teammate”.

Thoughts on Alonso

Outside of this comment, Fittipaldi then expressed his thoughts on the qualities of Fernando Alonsothis first phase of 2023 was a real surprise with three podiums out of three races held, all finished in 3rd place: “Aston Martin is undoubtedly the surprise of the championship so far and Fernando is the ideal driver to extract the maximum potential from the car.to – he added – I am convinced that this is not a fluke and that Alonso will be very fast throughout the year, to the surprise of many. I won my last race in the US at the age of 47 and Alonso can reach that age at a high level. He is physically fit and hungry for victory. He has the will to win, his mentality and character are very strong, and he is very competitive. This is what makes the difference. In Monte Carlo he will be one of the favorites to win – goes on – we already know that on this particular track the mechanics are the same and anything can happen. The fight for pole position will be fundamental, as always, because 70% of the time whoever starts first wins the race. Qualifying will be key and Fernando will certainly do well but, although the differences between the cars will be minor, I see two problems for him to win in the Principality: one is Max Verstappen, and the other is Sergio Pérez. Both will also be very strong in Monaco, but it is obvious that Fernando will have his chances. He can win if he’s lucky“.

Ferrari, Sainz and Brazil

In conclusion, Fittipaldi then expressed an opinion on the particular moment of the Ferrari and Carlos Sainzas well as underlining the hope of being able to see a Brazilian driver again in F1 soon: “Ferrari is in a moment of recovery – He admitted – but with Vasseur at the helm I’m sure they will go further. Sainz is having a brilliant career at Ferrari. He’s fast and consistent, and he’s always fighting for the top spots. Catching up on Red Bull will be difficult, but I’m sure Ferrari will continue to make progress throughout the year. I also think we need a Brazilian driver in F1, as we always have. There are several candidates who are very good. Felipe Drugovich is the reserve driver for Aston Martin e Peter, my nephew, has the same role at Haas. Both may have options in the future.”