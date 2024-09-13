Dearest rivals

The one between Fernando Alonso And Adrian Newey It is a story of enormous professional esteem and mutual admiration, but always lived at a distance, as adversaries. The perfect synthesis of the comparison between the two is represented by the phrase pronounced by the Spaniard in 2012, when as a Ferrari driver he was trying to compete for the title with Sebastian Vettel and the Red Bull designed by the British designer: “I’m not racing against Vettel, but against Newey“, said the two-time world champion.

Next year the two will be side by side in Aston Martinwith Newey finally giving in to the very tight courtship of Lawrence Stroll. The entire British team, however, had the desire to be able to bring into their ranks the man who in his career has won – between Drivers’ and Constructors’ titles – 25 world championships thanks to his single-seaters. The one who clearly explained Alonso’s great desire to finally be able to work with Newey was the team principal of the ‘greens’, Mike Krack.

Alonso ready to take pay cut

The Luxembourg manager in fact revealed – half-jokingly and half-seriously – how Alonso was also willing to reduce his salary and give part of it to Newey to convince the now ex-Red Bull designer to join the Silverstone team’s cause. “I think it’s clear that Fernando has a long future in this team. – Krack told reporters – On Tuesday, when we discussed, he was enthusiastic. He even said he will give up part of his salary to pay Adrian. There was talk of 10%, 20%. I will find out later how much it really amounts to”commented the team principal.

“You can really see the enormous respect these two people have for each other. – concluded Krack – I think they want to achieve something together. Adrian always wanted to work with someone like Fernando and vice versa. We have to try to put everything in place and facilitate a good collaboration between the two of them, between the drivers and Adrian. We know that he comes to the races and this is also something we have to try to learn from as much as possible, being open and flexible.”.