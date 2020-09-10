Fernando Alonso, two weeks in the past on the Indianapolis 500. Mark J. Rebilas / Reuters

A couple of months after leaving the presidency of SEAT to change into the brand new CEO of Renault, Luca de Meo introduced this Sunday morning, earlier than the Method 1 Italian Grand Prix, that the group that competes within the World Championship will change into Alpine subsequent season. The ornament of the F1 group automobiles, during which Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon will then run, may have a blue base and on it can additionally shine the crimson and white of the French flag. This historic title was born as a tribute to the nice efficiency of the corporate’s first automotive, the A106, within the alpine races of the Nineteen Sixties and Seventies. The maneuver responds to Meo’s technique of repositioning a few of the stamps belonging to the French group, which has already introduced the launch of a modernized A110 model, the producer’s hottest mannequin.

“It is a nice problem for us as a result of Renault has been right here for 43 years. [en la F1] and it’ll proceed within the prototype as an engine provider, so will probably be fairly seen ”, declared the Italian government. “We are going to use F1 as a platform to launch new merchandise that we’ll develop. Though Renault is an excellent model, Alpine’s slot in F1 might be much more attention-grabbing ”, added de Meo, who confirmed the determine of Cyril Abiteboul as the top of the F1 division.

After a couple of months of uncertainty, Renault ratified its dedication to the competition half a yr in the past, earlier than saying Alonso’s return to the group in fashion. The signing of the Pact of Harmony, the Magna Carta that features the sporting, technical and financial pointers that govern the World Cup, has made the producer wager on this large showcase that, as well as, might be way more justifiable from 2021, when the handbrake have to be placed on the expense. “The brand new technical rules and the price range restrict will imply the top of this race for waste, and can permit groups to be judged by their aggressive values. Alpine has its place in F1 and might battle to win, ”concluded de Meo.