Summer breaks in the ‘sign’ of Alpine

A year ago the summer break was inaugurated by thesurprise announcement of the landing in Aston Martin of Fernando Alonso in place of the retired Sebastian Vettelan ‘escape’ that of the Spaniard from Alpine who uncovered the Oscar Piastri case, stolen from the French team by McLaren who subsequently found, together with Daniel Ricciardo, the agreement for the early departure of the Australian, who on paper would have had one more year of contract with Woking stables.

Alpine found itself without riders to be joined by Esteban Ocon and then had to open its wallet to prematurely free Pierre Gasly from the Red Bull galaxy to take him to blue, thus composing an all-French couple who are trying to get the most out of a 2023 of ups and downs for the A523. Even the 2023 summer break was marked by Alpine in some ways. In fact, on Friday in Spa, the transalpine house communicated the end of the collaboration with key figures such as Otmar Szafnauer, Pat Fry (who married Williams) and Alan Permane thus opening up the full names on the possible successors of these high-ranking executives, with the profile of Mattia Binotto which could actually be fitting.

Alonso, who torpedoed Szafnauer

Oscar Piastri as soon as he had a competitive McLaren he started to shine, Fernando Alonso he recently suffered from the loss of Aston Martin’s polish, but is currently still third in the Drivers’ standings behind the Red Bulls of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez. In an interview with the BBC, the two-time world champion underlined that the very vicissitudes that led him to leave Alpine represented an extra incentive to offer the best version of himself in this 2023: “I wanted to stay in Alpine, the car was fast, but on the other hand I didn’t see great speed in defining the renewal of the contract – the words of Alonso – on the other hand, I felt very clearly that comments about my age were being made inside the box”.

Evidently these remarks – in all likelihood attributable to Otmar Szafnauer – did not go down well with Fernando Alonso: “After this year, Otmar Szafnauer should just shut upHowever, despite Aston Martin’s results, he defines himself as proud of his decision, I find it truly surprising. If I think Alpine underestimated me and my contribution to the team? At 100%. When you do your best every weekend, you take it a little personally when someone doubts your performance or your age or that sort of thing, you want to prove even more strongly that you’re in the best moment of your career. The results speak for themselves and this is the best way”.