In Montreal to forget Barcelona

The Canadian Grand Prix will be the first opportunity forAston Martin to redeem himself from the disappointing performance of two weeks ago in Spain, where the British team brought home a result contrary to general expectations. Fernando Alonso, who up to that moment had reached the podium on five occasions out of seven GPs disputed, was unable to go beyond the seventh position in his home race, finishing immediately behind his teammate Lance Stroll, 6th .

Stroll in front of his audience

If the two-time world champion failed to shine in front of his fans in Barcelona, ​​this time he will Montreal to support his compatriot, precisely Stroll, the only Canadian present on the track and who, during his career in F1, never went beyond 9th place in his homeland: “I’m really excited to be back in Montréal for my home race – he has declared – it’s always special for me to see all the Canadian support in the city where I grew up. It is a circuit that also holds good memories for me; last year it was particularly memorable to climb seven places and finish in the points. Given that the finishing order has been very close in the last few races, it will be interesting to see how the characteristics of the circuit affect the competitiveness on the track and in the pits this weekend. Margins will be very tightso we will try to do our best to give a show to the home crowd”.

Alonso keeps an eye on the weather

A circuit, the one named after Gilles Villeneuve, which evokes good memories also a Fernando Alonsohere author of the pole position and the victory in 2006 and subsequently on the podium in 2010 and 2013, in both cases with Ferrari: “We had a double date in Monaco and Spain, and we got 32 points as a team – declared the one who will turn 42 next month – the atmosphere in Spain was phenomenal, but we had a difficult Saturday and didn’t have the pace on Sunday to give the fans a show. The next round is in Montréal, a historic Formula One circuit, where I have good memories. Last year, for example, I started from second on the grid after a chaotic and wet qualifying session. So this weekend it might rain again we’ll keep an eye on the radar. The circuit is fun and although overtaking can be difficult, it can also give amazing races, so we will be ready for anything. We have made some updates this weekend and our aim is to have a smooth weekend and score as many points as possible.”