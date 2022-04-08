On Friday of free practice for the Australian Grand Prix she definitely smiled atAlpinemainly thanks to a performance by applause Fernando Alonso during PL2. The Spanish bi-world champion, after having obtained the ninth position at the end of the first session – behind his teammate Esteban Ocon, 6th – in fact redeemed himself in the second heat, recording even the fastest lap with the time of 1: 19.537. In the following minutes, however, the two Ferrari drivers, together with Max Verstappen, managed to overtake the 40-year-old from Oviedo in the standings, who arrived anyway 4th at the end of the session.

Yet, despite this not indifferent performance, the Iberian number 14 preferred to focus on the aspects that the French team can still improve over the rest of the weekend, and which emerged on this day: “We had some small problems that slowed us down a bit in FP1 – has explained – but we managed a pretty normal day for us. We completed a good number of laps in both sessions, getting a lot of information. There are some balance issues we will need to address – he added – especially with more fuel. Obviously I saw the track yesterday, but I think the layout changes are positive, and the lap is obviously much faster now. I’m not sure there will be more overtaking on Sunday, but we’ll see. It’s definitely great to be back here in Melbourne ”.

Apparently more optimistic, however, the French Esteban Oconamong the most consistent on the track in terms of performance, as demonstrated by the 6th place obtained in both free practice: “First of all it was nice to be driving back here in Albert Park and have a look at the changes that have been made – commented – overall, it was a very positive day for the team, in which both Fernando and I entered the top ten in both free practices. We know that tomorrow and Sunday will be the days that will count, and we will see that the gap with the opponents will be much narrower, as it was in Bahrain and Jeddah. The competition is tough, especially in midfield, so we will work hard to put it all together for qualifying. It should be pretty exciting – he concluded – and we hope the team can have another solid day tomorrow to be in a good position for the race ”.