F1 Zandvoort, Alonso believes in it

After a surprising start, with six podium finishes in the first eight races, the Aston Martin has gradually declined in tone. The first signs had already been seen at Montmeló, but Austria was the real alarm bell for the Anglo-Canadian team. Who tried a turnaround at Silverstone (unsuccessfully) and is now trying again at Zandvoort. The goal is to return to second place in the constructors’ standings (Mercedes has extended to +51) and to get back on that podium which at a certain point of the season Fernando Alonso it didn’t even seem like it was enough. The Spaniard, now, would sign on for two or three more top-3 finishes by the end of the year.

Alonso’s words

“I wouldn’t be disappointed if I didn’t finish on the podium again this year, but it’s more difficult now. I think there is more competition for the top three. There are four teams fighting very closely right now, so it will be difficult to get another six in the second half of the year, let’s say I’ll settle for another two or three podiums“, these are the words of Alonso in the press conference.

“It was unexpected to see how competitive the team was from the very first race. We found ourselves in a very good position, we took advantage of every opportunity in the first few races and then in the last few events maybe we haven’t been as competitive as in the first part of the year, but we still scored points in every weekend. Now, in the second half of the season, we want to be more competitive again. The battle between Mercedes, Ferrari, Aston Martin and McLaren is close, we want to fight until Abu Dhabi“.

“I think the team has been great over the winter, understanding what the problems were last year. I think between reliability, strategy and everything else we did really good things in most of the races. It’s not just about the pace of the car, it’s about everything you need to do over the weekend, from first free practice through to Sunday. I think right now it is as if we were playing in the Champions League and we are meeting the most important teams, trying to develop even off the track. This will be the biggest challenge for Aston Martin.” concluded the two-times world champion, who then briefly commented on the updates planned for the Zandvoort weekend. “We want to have a clear direction, not only for this year but also for next year. We also brought new parts to Canada and Silverstone, I hope they give us the performance we expect“.