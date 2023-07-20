Alonso: a special feeling with the Hungaroring

The Hungarian Grand Prix it is one of the most special appointments of the championship, both in terms of the technical characteristics and the careers of some drivers: two of those currently involved in the world championship, in fact, obtained their first victories in F1 right at the Hungaroring. In 2021 there was the surprising success of Esteban Ocon with Alpine, but much earlier, and more precisely twenty years ago, he lived the same glory Fernando Alonso.

The effects of the first victory

In the 2003, the two-time Spanish champion climbed the top step of the podium for the first time in the top flight, and his hope is to be able to relive the same moments again this weekend, at almost 42 years of age and behind the wheel of an Aston Martin. However, in the pre-GP press conference, Alonso was able to recall the emotions of that success: “The first win was a magical moment in my life – commented – and it changed everything a bit. In that qualifying we had put in fuel for the first stint of the race, so on Saturday night we thought we were very light on fuel and that the race would develop differently. We thought 5th place or the podium was a realistic goal, but in the end we even won. It was a bit of a surprise, but we were all happy. That victory changed many things in my life, especially off the track and in Spain. My privacy is gone“.

Expectations in Hungary

Returning instead to current events, Alonso reserves good hopes in view of the Hungarian GP, ​​thanks to some aspects that could favor Aston Martin’s potential: “We have some hope for this weekend after some suffering in Austria and Silverstone, so let’s hope it can go better – he added – there is more confidence due to the layout and the characteristics of the track which are similar to those of the circuits in which we did well. High-speed corners and straights are probably not the strong points of our package, and Silverstone, as well as the Red Bull Ring, was a clear example. We hope to return to a bit more competitive performance, although our main rivals have improved their package and will also be very strong here. It will be difficult, but we hope to have fun.”

The new format

In conclusion, Alonso then expressed his opinion on the new qualifying format which will make its debut in Hungary, with the drivers forced to use a single tire compound in each phase of the test: “It won’t change things much – It reaffirmed – we have to use a certain type of tire during each qualifying segment, but it will be the same for everyone, so it should be a factor that won’t change things too much. We will save a couple more sets, because instead of 11 we will have 13, so 2 more sets for each driver can bring significant savings to F1, so there is a reason behind this choice. At the most, after this weekend, we’ll see if there are any adjustments needed for the future or something to analyze.”