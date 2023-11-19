Fernando Alonso can count himself happy, and so he did, after scoring two points in a race in Las Vegas that went well despite a difficult start. «I started well but the first corner I spun. I lost the car and found the Alfa Romeo in front, I thought the race had ended there. Then with the safety car and everything that happened, I was able to enter the fight, score points and I leave with a good taste in my mouth,” summarized the Spaniard.

In the end, for Aston Martin it has been a good weekend. Not only because of Alonso’s points, which was the minimum required in his case, but because Stroll achieved a more than optimal 5th place. “We have done more than we thought,” admitted Alonso. «Lance starting 19th finishing 5th is ‘top’. We have lost an opportunity with me to do something more, but as far as possible, 10th in the time trial and 9th in the race and both cars in the points, it is positive,” he summarized.

“Today has been fun, we have had good overtaking now at the end with Gasly and with Carlos we have passed and reviewed occasionally, with Hamilton… We are in the battle and I think it is something positive for the car,” Alonso highlighted in conclusion. He will arrive in Abu Dhabi, the last race of the year, tied at 200 points with Carlos Sainz in 4th position.

Carlos Sainz.



EFE







Carlos Sainz: “It was a good comeback”



Carlos Sainz was reasonably satisfied, both with the final result and with the sensations left by the Las Vegas GP. And it got uphill in the first corner.

«It was a complicated start, but from there we made a good comeback, limiting damage. From penultimate almost to sixth, it hasn’t gone bad,” the Spaniard summarized, before analyzing the incident that almost cost him abandonment. «The first lap was a bit of a lottery with the cold wheels, with the oil patches on the inside of turn 1… all of us who started on the inside picked it up and blocked the wheels. It is something to look at because having to go through oil before the race must be improved for the future,” criticized the Ferrari driver, who also admitted that with hard tires they have a serious problem in the Scuderia. «They always cost us. We have had front and rear wear… it has been a very tough race.

It has been a difficult weekend for him, and he doesn’t quite like the circuit. «The straight gets a little long. We reached the end of the straight very quickly and with cold wheels you don’t know if the car is going to stop. Turn 11-12 is quite dangerous, where Lando crashed, and we still have to recalibrate. “A circuit more for racing than for classification,” he analyzed.