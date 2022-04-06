The next appointment with the Australian Grand Prix will mark a welcome return of Formula 1 to the circuit of Melbourne, where the Circus will restart its engines this weekend for the first time after two years spent in the nightmare of the Covid-19 pandemic. Now that the emergency has fortunately returned, the ocean stage is finally ready to welcome again teams and riders, some of whom retain glorious memories on the Albert Park track, whose layout has in the meantime undergone some changes compared to the last edition held. in 2019. Among these, precisely those who fought as teammates in the last Saudi Arabian GP: Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon. While the Frenchman took the first points in F1 in 2017, Alonso is present in the roll of honor of this GP thanks to his success in 2006, when he imposed himself as the reigning world champion after a departure from 3rd place. Moreover, that race was Renault’s 2nd and last success in Australia – before him Giancarlo Fisichella had succeeded in 2005 – with the team Alpine today ready to redeem himself together with the Spaniard, victim of a withdrawal in the previous race in Jeddah.

The number 14, who will also have to resort to the third power unit, is therefore charged for the third round of the world championship, which he is preparing for with great reasons: “I like the track and although it’s quite difficult to overtake, the changes have been made to encourage that, so we’ll see how it turns out. – commented – we deserve to be much higher in the standings after two races. Our overall performance over the past two weekends has been good, as has the performance of the car, although last weekend was a disappointment as we looked comfortable and ready for sixth until the retirement. It has been frustrating, but we can be happy with our pace so far. Sunday is where the points are scored, so we just need to make sure. The whole team is working hard to carry on the developments, in addition to the fact that we are returning from two fair and exciting races both in Jeddah and in Bahrain “.

Stimuli and motivations also for Ocon, eager to continue his period of form also in Melbourne, where he aims for the third consecutive result in the top 10: “It was certainly a very positive start for me – has explained – The more I drive the new car, the more I understand it and I think, as a team, we are moving in the right direction. We are proving to be competitive, and this is a good sign for everyone. The last time we were in Australia we left under very bizarre circumstances and the world has changed in many ways since then. Personally, I’ve always enjoyed racing here, and the atmosphere is always great. Melbourne is a very beautiful city, I’m happy to go back and we hope to put on a good show for the Australian fans ”.