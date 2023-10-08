The Sprint, a race without form

In the idea of ​​the FIA ​​and Formula 1, the addition of Sprint races to the world championship should have guaranteed the fans a great show, given that – in the intentions – the drivers would have been able to risk more and always go to their maximum.

As is evident, it didn’t go exactly like that many are more cautious in the Sprint than in the Sunday GP for fear of risking damaging the car for a few points and even at the back there is very little battle, given that outside the top 8 no points are won. And it can happen, as in the Qatar Sprint, that several drivers decide to opt for a knowingly incorrect tire choice – i.e. the Soft -, to preserve a train of Mediums in view of the race on Sunday, which clearly has more value for the world rankings.

The two Ferraris and Fernando Alonso – for example – struggled enormously at the end, finishing sixth, seventh and ninth respectively and closing a gap of close to 20 seconds in just six laps after the last Safety Car.

Alonso’s words

Alonso then gained eighth position and a world championship point due to Charles Leclerc’s penalty at the end of the Sprint. These are the words of the Spanish champion of Aston Martin: “The important race is the one on Sunday. Since we don’t know what will happen, we had to sacrifice a race and we chose the Sprint. We decided to save the Medium tires and go on track today with the Softs.”. Alonso’s reference is obviously to the tire issue and the question mark on the possible three mandatory stops.

“Without the Safety Car I think we could have passed the Ferraris, who were down on tyres“, he continued, underlining that he is determined not to waste fourth position on the grid for the GP: “I’m very optimistic, the car performed well in the qualifying sessions. Being fourth, I hope we can have a good Sunday.”