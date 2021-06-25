Quadruple presence in the top-10 for the Alpine at the Red Bull Ring: for the French team on Friday free practice on the Austrian circuit could not have been better. But the best is yet to come, to use the lyrics of a famous song, according to Fernando Alonso, whom he sees still some potential to be extracted from the A521. These are his words at the end of the day.

GP Styria 2021 – Results PL1

Fernando Alonso (PL1 P6, 1: 06.519 – P5 PL2, 1: 05.827): “It was a quiet Friday for us today. We were all expecting a wet PL2 session, but the weather remained dry so we completed our normal schedule. The car was already doing very well in FP1 and I think there is even more pace to extract, as we have not put together the perfect lap. This gives me confidence for tomorrow’s qualifying, we hope to have a competitive weekend“.

Esteban Ocon (PL1 P7, 1: 06.551 – PL2 P3, 1: 05.790) can be very satisfied: “It was a busy Friday for us, with many parts of the program completed. Having both cars in the top-10 is good, but it’s only Friday and we need to stay focused, continuing to work on the areas we can improve. All in all it was a productive day and we can’t wait for tomorrow. It is good to be third in the times table and hearing ‘You are in P1’ in the radio team, even for just a brief moment, was very good. But I insist: it’s only the PL2, what matters is tomorrow“.

GP Styria 2021 – Results PL2

These are the words of the Sporting Director Davide Brivio: “It was a productive day. We expected rain in the afternoon, we had to adapt and be flexible with our schedule, but we were able to get everything we wanted, including long runs with different tires to gather a lot of information to analyze overnight. Of course, there is room for improvement, but the race and qualifying pace is not that bad for both riders, we are confident for tomorrow and Sunday“.