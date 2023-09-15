Sebastian Vettel attended an event at the Nurburgring last weekend, where he returned to the wheel of a Red Bull F1, and responded that he can’t say “no” to the possibility of returning to the top flight, because “you never know “. Furthermore, he explained that many of the pilots who ended up returning would probably have said up front that they wouldn’t.

One of those who has had the experience of leaving Formula 1 and returning to it is Fernando Alonso, who spent two seasons in other races and categories between 2018 and 2021. The Asturian was then asked about Vettel’s possible return.

“I don’t know. I didn’t participate in the interview or the conversation, sometimes we read the headline and we don’t know exactly where it comes from and what the tone of the response is. So obviously it’s up to him if he thinks about it. Like I said, I think Ricciardo’s return is a challenge. You cannot underestimate the return to F1. And yes, it could be a challenge,” he said during the pre-GP press conference in Singapore.

Precisely regarding this weekend, on the Marina Bay circuit, where he won twice, he said that the first objective must be to finish the race, and he is confident that he can quickly find the feeling he has felt this year on other similar circuits.

“I think there are a lot of things to do,” he replied when asked what his car needs to win in Singapore. “First I need to see the checkered flag, it’s a very demanding race, hotter than normal. The walls are very close, as in all city circuits. And you need to have that confidence in the car that you also need to have at Munich and Baku. So, let’s see if we can build this confidence from free practice and have a good race.”

After an Italian GP in which the two-time champion was unable to enjoy an ultra-competitive Aston Martin, he hopes that his car is better suited to this street circuit: “I hope so, but it’s difficult to say. In Monza I won’t we were competitive, that’s for sure. Here we hope to be a little bit fitter, but I think it’s all very close. And on some street circuits we had the feeling, like in Monaco, that we were good, but in Baku we weren’t. So I think we have to wait and see. And, as I said, build confidence starting from FP1.”

With eight races to go, Aston Martin aims to regain second place in the constructors’ championship, where Mercedes is currently on 55 points and Ferrari on 11: “We’ll see. I think the road to Abu Dhabi is long and that there will be ups and downs for everyone. Over the course of the season we saw that in some races we felt like we were second and in others we felt like we were fifth or sixth. So, as I said, it’s difficult to predict.”

“But we’re confident. Obviously we’re in a position that’s a privilege to have, fighting with the top teams, and we’re still enjoying every moment of every weekend. I think we have to take it race by race and be very open to our possibilities, and if we will be able to score a lot of points, we will fight for second place”, concluded Alonso.