Since his entry into Formula 1, which took place as a minor in the 2015 season, Max Verstappen found in Fernando Alonso the pilot – among the veterans of this sport – who is most fond of him. The two bonded a lot inside and outside the circuits, exchanging mutual compliments in the press on numerous occasions and even proposing the possibility – in the distant future for the moment – ​​of tackling some endurance races together, starting with the 24-hour of Le Mans that the Spaniard has already won on two occasions and that Verstappen has made no secret of wanting to compete one day.

At the moment, however, both are still engaged in the Circus: Alonso at the end of his career but with the desire to gain some further satisfaction; Verstappen with the hunger of who intends to stockpile stocks as long as the wind blows the right way. In fact, in F1 to triumph over and over the ‘foot’ is not enough, but the skill and luck of being in the right team at the right time. A dowry that Fernando Alonso often lacked, capable of winning ‘only’ two world championships despite a talent that could have brought him closer to the record figures written over the years by Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton.

Talking to the newspaper De Telegraph Alonso wanted to send a warning to his Dutch friend, underlining how – regardless of Verstappen’s obvious qualities – a good dose of luck is needed to reach certain numbers in Formula 1. “It will be difficult for him to match Lewis’ seven titles [Hamilton] and Michael Schumacher – commented Alonso – cCertainly Max has the talent to get there, but you have to have a very competitive car for many years and you never have this guarantee. Now it’s easy. Everything points to Red Bull dominating in the coming years, but we don’t know for sure. Let’s see if Max will be so lucky.”.