Aston Martin, looking for another leap in quality

In sport, the struggle to compete at a high level is always intense and full of difficulties. Difficulties which, however, are nothing compared to that step that divides the winners from everyone else. This is also the case with Formula 1 and 2023 confirmed it: there was much applause for theAston Martin for its winter climb, but then the Silverstone team was unable to keep up with Red Bull with the updates and ended up much further behind the grid, except for the tailspin at the end which, however, was not enough to regain fourth place in the constructors' standings.

From the height of his experience, Fernando Alonso knows that Aston Martin faces an enormously more difficult challenge in 2024: precisely, that step that seems small but depends on perfecting every single detail.

Alonso's words

“Now comes the difficult period for Aston Martin. I think the next two or three years will be perhaps the biggest question mark that we face, and I don't think anyone has the answer“.

“I think there are clear indications of some parts of the car not performing in some events. I believe that now, with all the experiments and knowledge gained this year, we have a better understanding of the direction in which to develop the car“, has continued. “But these things are constantly in flux: we don't have a magic wand or a recipe to develop the car. If that were the case, it would be very easy for everyone. The things we think now and trust become obsolete very quickly, so we need to keep our eyes open“.