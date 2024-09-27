Newey-Aston Martin

Adrian Newey in Aston Martin from next season: this is obviously the most discussed news on the eve of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, with the British designer who will get to work from next March in time to prepare the car for 2026, taking into account the new regulations that will come into force in force on power units.

Alonso’s dream

Among the many who have expressed their appreciation for Newey’s arrival in the Silverstone company is obviously Fernando Alonsowho will aim to win his third world title also thanks to the contribution of the British engineer in Aston Martin. A new entry that could bring considerable advantages to Lawrence Stroll’s team, but will they be enough to contribute to Alonso’s dream of returning to the top of the world once again? For another driver who has won an F1 world title, the answer is clear: no.

Villeneuve’s doubts

The opinion was expressed by Jacques Villeneuvewho in 1997 was the last driver to win a world title with Williams, also at the wheel of the FW19, the last single-seater designed by Newey for the Grove team: “This will give the energy and drive to Alonso to continue – explained to Sky Sports F1praising the qualities of the Spaniard – there’s no reason why it has to be slower than it is now or than it was last year, but it takes some time. 2026 will also be a little too early, perhaps, to have an extremely competitive car. This is a long term project and I’m not sure Alonso will benefit from itwhich is probably frustrating for Fernando. At that point he could already be in the WEC.”

The challenge for Newey

Villeneuve did not limit himself to expressing his point of view on the difficulties that Alonso could encounter, but also those that could await Newey, who will begin a real ‘challenge’: “Newey is the number one designer in racing history – added the Canadian – he goes from winning teams, like McLaren and Red Bull, to one that is currently in the middle of the pack, and he is there to try to build it and make it a winning team. This is a big challenge for him. They have built an incredible factory and money is not the limit for this team.”