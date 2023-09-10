According to Fernando Alonso, Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen have not built anything.

Fernando Alonso is without a doubt one of the best drivers of his generation. According to some, he is even the best. ‘Nando became F1 champion twice. He almost dragged impossible Ferraris to the title twice more. He won the Singapore Grand Prix in 2008 with an impossible Renault. Victories came with Toyota at Le Mans. An Indy 500 performance for Andretti Autosport went spectacularly until the engine blew. And the Spaniard has also done the Dakar. More complete drivers are difficult to find.

The now 42-year-old is still very fast in Formula 1, as he proves by beating Lance Stroll very hard this year. David Coulthard recently said that drivers don’t so much lose speed with age, but the motivation to keep pushing hard. Alonso does not seem to have the latter problem. Not yet, anyway.

Is there nothing negative to say about the two-time champion? Well, yes. Of course, if you stare long enough, you’ll find something. With Alonso, the ‘knock’ is always that he never made teams better. Fernando usually left teams quickly. And when he stayed longer, as he did at Ferrari from 2010 to 2014, teams actually only got worse.

Critics blame this on Alonso. Some because he would be a divisive character in terms of character. Others because he had a specific driving style that meant that only he could get along well with the cars that were made according to his input. Max Verstappen is now also receiving that criticism, but the difference is: he wins with it (and he wants a lot of oversteer while Alonso wanted a lot of understeer).

The Ferraris during Alonso’s period actually only got worse. Kimi and Felipe couldn’t do anything with it. The fact that Alonso almost won the title with it in 2010 and 2012 was class in itself. But hey, it would only have been worth it if he had become champion.

If you look at Alonso’s history in F1, you will see that the cake was always gone after a maximum of five years. Sometimes much earlier, such as after his season at McLaren in 2007. The advantage is that the Spaniard was always welcome to return. He even returned twice to Renault. Probably because the talent is beyond doubt. New team leaders always think ‘we will manage the rest in the right direction’.

But is Fernando justified in enjoying this reputation, or has he simply been misunderstood? The Spaniard himself thinks the latter. In any case, he does not believe in the narrative that a driver can lead a team and drag it to titles. Something that is often attributed to Schumacher, Hamilton and now Verstappen:

I think this is something that has always been said about drivers ‘building’ teams. But when Lewis went to Mercedes, he didn’t ‘build’ anything. It was just a change in regulations that built everything for him. And when Max joined Toro Rosso and Red Bull, it was still Hamilton winning everything. He didn’t ‘build’ a winning Red Bull team. In 2021 it was very close between them, and now with the change in regulations last year, Red Bull win every race so far this season. So I don’t know exactly what we mean when we say you can ‘build’ teams around you because I think this is a sport where, you know, technical decisions, technical regulations, inspiration from the design office or wind tunnel or something like that normally makes more difference than your input, your feedback, your personality, or your way of driving. Fernando Alonso, is not a bricklayer

An interesting line of thought. Are the team building qualities of the multiple winners indeed overestimated? Or is a very good driver really a spark that you need to shape a very good team? Let us know in the comments!

