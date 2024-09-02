One step away from the points zone

The presence of ends after two consecutive races Fernando Alonso in the points zone, even if the Spaniard from Aston Martin literally came close to a hat-trick on the occasion of Italian Grand Prixwhich saw him triumph twice during his career. Penalized by 10 seconds, Magnussen still managed to defend his top-10 placing until the finish line, finishing just 192 thousandths ahead of the two-time world champion, who thus finished at the11th place.

The weak points in Monza

A mockery for the 43-year-old Spaniard from Aston Martin, who commented on his performance as follows: “It was a tough race – he explained – we optimised the pace as best as possible. I was able to push the car to the maximum, so I’m happy about that, but we struggled with the pace on track. We were in the points at the start and managed to dislodge Albon thinking that all the teams would do a two-stop race. In the end it wasn’t enough to make up for the extra pit stop. We were only 0.2 seconds behind Magnussen and one second behind Albon, so it was It’s a shame not to have gotten any points. We will continue to push.”

Stroll at the bottom

A performance to forget, however, for Lance StrollThe Canadian, already disappointed by the outcome of the qualifications, did not in fact go beyond the 19th placethat is, the last of the pilots to reach the finish line: “The result was more or less what we expected. – he admitted – We didn’t have the pace to compete all weekend and we knew we couldn’t do much from P17. We went for a one- or two-stop strategy in the race, but we chose to stop twice when we saw the levels of tyre degradation. We then stopped a third time at the end to try and set the fastest lap. Ultimately, we know that we lack the performance we needand attention remains focused on trying to get them onto the car.”