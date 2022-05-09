The Miami Grand Prix should have been the ideal opportunity forAlpine to be able to conclude a weekend under the banner of the noblest area of ​​the standings, both in qualifying and in the race, with both of his drivers. And yet, once again, the first outing on the street circuit on the East Coast resulted in a real disaster especially for Fernando Alonsoout of Q3 on Saturday and even penalized twice in the race, with relegation to the11th place. There seems to be really no respite of unfortunate results for the Spaniard, unlike his teammate Esteban Ocon.

The Frenchman, who started from the back of the grid after the accident in PL3, instead made a comeback until he entered the points area, crossing the finish line in eighth position. A decidedly positive performance for the number 31, such as to be recognized as one of the best drivers on the track in Miami: “What a race! A big thanks to the team for all the hard work overnight to put back what was a rather broken car after that big impact in Saturday’s practice – commented Ocon – they are the real stars of this weekend. For me, it’s great to be back with some points after starting from the back of the grid and I’m definitely happy after such a difficult day like Saturday. The car and strategy were great, it was a well managed race and we closed an exciting first race weekend in Miami in style. Now we need to maintain this momentum as we return to Europe for the next round ”.

A GP that will also be based in Spain, right in Alonso’s home, where the 40-year-old Iberian hopes to definitively put an end to a 2022 hitherto almost entirely unsatisfactory, even on a track where the expectations of the eve even had him listed as one of the potential second row candidates: “In the race I made some good moves at the beginning and gained some positions – explained the bi-world champion – we’ve been a while unfortunate with the timing of the Safety Car, while some others took advantage of it to the fullest. We probably would have been fighting for seventh or eighth without it. Then I made a mistake when I tried to overtake Gasly. I’m sorry, It was my fault. Overall I think our race pace was still good. The weather was also very hot and humid, so it was quite physically demanding for us ”. The five-second penalty for contact with Gasly, and the other five afterwards inflicted for taking advantage of turn-14 after leaving the track, relegate Alonso to the ‘underworld’ of the drivers’ classification, where he is in 16th place with only 2 points scored. Much better instead Ocon, ninth, with the French team 6th behind Alfa Romeo.