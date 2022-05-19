The two-time world champion Fernando Alonso he has never been very fortunate in his timing career to move to teams, following his youthful successes at Renault. First the difficult marriage with McLaren Mercedes, where he found himself next to the rising star Lewis Hamilton, then his return to Renault for a two-year period marked by the lack of competitiveness of the single-seater, then he joined Ferrari for five years, a period in which he did not he has never found the best car of the lot in his hands, and finally the disastrous four years in McLaren far from the top that pushed him to explore other categories. And after two years the great return to Alpine, where in 27 races he managed to get on the podium only once. In all these seasons Alonso has always shown that he is a fighter, capable of giving his best in competition, but over the years he has had less and less competitive machines, so much so that the Oviedo ace’s last victory in Formula 1 dates back to May 2013.

“This is the nature of our sport. Sometimes you have the best car, other times you don’t have such a good car and you have to fight to make progress. This year we can see that the role of the rider is very important, but not crucial “analyzed the Asturian to the BBCbefore drawing a parallel between itself and the Hamilton of 2022: “Lewis is driving at the same level as the last eight years. He was dominating our sport, shattering all records, he made 100 and more pole positions. Now when he takes a mega ridelike he said in Australia or I don’t remember where, is one second from pole. So, welcome! This is F1, it is not a fair sport in terms of numbers. We talk about a team sport, more than any other and we tend to forget it, especially when we are successful “. And with regard to this latter aspect, Alonso gave as an example what happened to him: “It happened to me when I won the two world titles. I was beating Michael Schumacher. This was something huge, but my car was more reliable and with great performance and you can’t thank the package enough, because the titles are all for the driver. And for Lewis it’s the same, reaching more than 100 pole positions is something unthinkable and means having the best car and the best package for many years. Now, however, sometimes we do superlative laps and we are fifteenth, how do you explain that to people? It’s impossible. He deserves what he got, but this season underlines how much in all those records influences what you have in your hands ”.

Closing on the competitiveness of Russell, able in the standings to add 23 points more than Hamilton in the first five races of the season: “Am I surprised to see him in front of Lewis? Yes and no, George has been very fast in recent years and I think everyone expected him to be a tough rival for Lewis. But I still believe Lewis can finish ahead of him in the championship. We’re talking about just five races, but when things get tough, Lewis will claim the most experience and probably the most talent. “