Rumors about Red Bull, Alonso’s fury

A tweet from Albert Fabrega was enough to ignite the Formula 1 market: “I don’t want to believe the rumor that was told to me in the paddock“. Being Spanish, it seemed clear to social network users that his colleague was talking about Fernando’s future Alonso, linking it to the difficulties of Sergio Perez and therefore to Red Bull. But it was clear from the beginning that it was an interpretation that needed to be verified, based on a simple phrase which was not referred to anyone. A cryptic phrase, yes, but it takes us a long time to define market scenarios in hundreds of articles.

Alonso’s fury

Alonso himself took care of silencing the rumors. The Aston Martin driver, who sources close to Aston Martin had described as very irritated by the affair, spoke to journalists present at Interlagos in harsh tones: “There’s nothing to say. They are just rumors from the paddock of people who are on social media and are just trying to have fun and gain some followers. But I don’t like this game, I don’t enjoy it. I’m happy that there are only professionals here, so I’m not referring to you, but all these rumors come from people who just want to make fun of you; It’s not fun when you play with something like that. I’ll make sure there are consequences“.

Towards Brazil

Once the outburst against those who chased the social media hype by publishing false news without verifying it was over, the two-time world champion returned to talk about Aston Martin’s current difficulties, which will most likely also manifest themselves in Brazil: “Obviously we are not as competitive as we would like, we all try to reach our best level, which is obviously not what we are showing now. Of course we’re not happy, Mike (Krack, the team principal, ed.) he is not happy, no one is happy with the current performance.

“At the same time, however, this team two years ago was made up of 250 people, now we are in this transition phase to hope to be competitive for the future: we have 800 people and a new factory; with this basis we achieved seven podiums this year and 200 points more than last year. We shouldn’t be happy, but we can’t dramatize the situation too much when this 2023 was ultimately a super season for us“.