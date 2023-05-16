Alonso, the anti-Red Bull

Four podiums in five races held and always in 3rd place, a position he also holds at the moment in the world rankings: results that indicate Fernando Alonso as the first anti-Red Bull driver, a team that has always reached the top step of the podium at the start of the season with Max Verstappen or Sergio Perez and which really seems to know no rivals. If the missteps of Mercedes and Ferrari are added to all this, the risk is that of being able to concretely see the two drivers of the Anglo-Austrian team always at the top of the rankings also in the remaining races, starting with the one scheduled for this weekend at Imola .

The progress of Aston Martin

So the question is simple: will Red Bull be able to win all the races on this calendar, or will there be someone who will break this dominance? In the winter break between the 2022 and the current world championships, few would have bet that this ‘someone’ could be Alonso. Not so much for the undoubted qualities of the two-time Spanish champion, despite his 41 years of age, as for the impressive leap in quality made by theAston Martinon the podium only with Vettel in Baku in the previous two seasons and never went beyond seventh place in the constructors’ championship.

Where you can win

And yet, the aforementioned Top-3 finishes not only gave confidence to the British team, but also kicked off the project Mission 33, which is equivalent to that of Alonso’s 33rd career victory, distant from the top step of the podium for ten years now. Not an impossible goal for the Spaniard, as former driver Martin Brundle indicated in an interview for Sky Sportsin which the former Alpine also recognized the circuits on which he could win success: “I can win a race or two – has explained – we have a car that is perhaps not the fastest on the straights, and that is something we need to improve, but we are very good in the corners. I would therefore say that our highest hopes are on types of circuits characterized by slow corners such as Munich, Budapest and Singapore“.

Ready to take advantage

A feat that is not impossible to achieve, but which requires the maximum possible commitment from Aston Martin, even more so in the face of the overwhelming power of Red Bull: “At the start of the year I think it was incredible to get on the podium Alonso added. but after four podiums now we want more, at least a 2nd place. However, the two Red Bulls are always unbreakable and super fast. It’s the strongest team, and their speed, as well as their reliability, is outstanding. In the event that there should be a crack, we will need to make sure it is ready to take advantage of it, and so far we’re not making any mistakes. It will be an interesting fight again at Imola: many teams will bring updates, like Mercedes and maybe Ferrari, and we will try to finish ahead of them on Sunday.”