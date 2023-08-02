Alonso thinks Verstappen is a good peer and is full of praise for the Dutchman, but the interviewer gives it his own twist.

Since 2021, the knives have really been sharpened between the Hamilton and Verstappen fans. Max Verstappen appeals to the Dutchman and the average motorsport enthusiast, Lewis Hamilton is an icon with enormous international fame. Just like with Michael Jordan, Usain Bolt, Muhammed Ali, Tiger Woods and Erik Hulzebosch, Hamilton is such an athlete who transcends his sport.

Alonso likes Verstappen

Despite the fact that both Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton are very evenly matched (much more than their fanboys dare to admit), it is a hugely polarizing discussion. Fernando Alonso himself has not fallen on his mouth and confirms to the BBC that he likes Verstappen:

I like Max. He is a driver who just comes to the track on Thursday, just in Red Bull team clothing. He races on Saturdays and Sundays and goes home to continue racing on the sim or racing GTs with his dad. Or something else with motor racing, but he generally just lives a normal life. He also comes from a country with little F1 history. He’s a very normal guy who just loves motorsport. And he is very fast. I think his attitude and behavior here on the track is very normal and I like that. Fernando Alonso, has people skills.

Earswig from the BBBC

But so far the hymn. Of course, it cannot be the case that a hero like Alonso is for Verstappen because he is a good peer. That is why the BBC is forced to give an old-fashioned sneer at the nice words:

Alonso ignores the fact that Verstappen’s father is a former F1 driver who uncompromisingly prepared his son for his career from the age of three. Still, the general point is true enough. BBC, must take a sneer anyway.

Yes, the BBC adds a bit of much-needed context and nuance. In an interview with the two-time world champion, there should be a paragraph where the interviewer’s opinion is given.

Now we must add that we are absolutely not more Catholic than the Pope, we from Autoblog also give our opinion. That is why this is also called a blog and not a scientific publication. But this is the BBC. Just like with the NOS or CNN, an opinion or preference should not shine through (difficult example). It is also just a sneer that serves no purpose. Except that the Beeb can make a point that the Verstappens are not nice people.

What should we watch then?

It is no surprise that the British are not very fond of Verstappen. For example, Edd Straw has turned the otherwise extremely entertaining The Race into a sport to declare George Russell, Lewis Hamilton, Lando Norris or Alexander Albon as the best driver of the weekend, while Robbert Doornbos thinks Verstappen is the best.

Finally, a YouTube tip for the racing fans who get a little tired of the two-way battle, check Driver61’s channel. Obviously a huge amount of knowledge and especially a preference for racing, not so much a particular person. Very refreshing!

