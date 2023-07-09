In recent weeks, theAston Martin it seemed to lose some of the momentum seen in the initial part of the 2023 world championship, which saw it reach second place among the manufacturers behind Red Bull. Not only the overtaking suffered by Mercedes in the standings should be recorded, but also the comeback of Ferrari and McLaren which, with their respective packages of updates, seem to be the cars in better shape behind Max Verstappen.

The downward trend of the Aston Martin was also confirmed in qualifying for the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, the home race for the English team. Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll couldn’t do better than ninth and twelfth place and therefore tomorrow they will find themselves starting from the fifth and sixth row of the grid. The gap suffered by Alonso exceeded nine tenths of a second.

Alonso’s words

“On the weekends where we had a top car, we got on the podium. When it was less top, we scored good points, like in Austria. We’ll see what we can do here, sixth or seventh or whatever position, maximizing the package. Sundays were our strong point and I’m confident in the comeback. I’m not worried, in ten races we have collected ten Q3s, I would have signed for a result like this. Even in Austria they all seemed to fly, but in the end we scored more points than them. This doesn’t mean that we don’t realize that we lack performance compared to the first 5 GPs, because it is evident, but we are working on it. Our focus is on the long term. Little by little we are discovering the weaknesses of the car, but we will take stock at the end of the year. I lost some time in Turn 7, at least a tenth. Maybe I could have overtaken Albon, but eighth place would have been the best result.”

Stroll’s words

“I thought I could do better, but the red flag forced us to use a third set of Softs in Q1. This meant not having new tires available for Q2 and this put us one step behind the others. Tomorrow will be quite a long race though and our AMR23 is going well, so I will do my best to fight in the midfield and put on a good show for our home fans.”