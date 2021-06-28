The ninth place obtained at the Red Bull Ring and the growing feeling with the Alpine put Fernando in a good mood Alonso, who in the post-race interviews of the Styrian Grand Prix was the Gascon, as evidenced also by the video shared by the official Formula 1 account.

The journalist of the Dutch newspaper Ziggo Sport was waiting for Lando Norris, when Alonso “sneaked in”. Norris, understood the playful intent, says: “He can go, come on“. To which Alonso replies: “I’ll be very brief, don’t worry, ask me the question“. The reporter falls for it and tells him: “You scored points, well done“, Expecting a comment on the race, but Nando replies with a priceless “Yes thanks“, And he leaves causing Norris amusement.