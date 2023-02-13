The relaunch of Aston Martin in F1 is Fernando Alonso’s new challenge. A complicated but not prohibitive task for the 41-year-old Spaniard, now in his twentieth season in the Circus. After all, his story says it all: two-time world champion, Alonso is one of the few able to win at least one race with three different manufacturers as well as being the driver with the most years in F1. In short, he is a truly special talent. Here are the highlights of his adventure in the most famous car championship.