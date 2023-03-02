The new record

The start of the free practice of Bahrain Grand Prixscheduled for Friday 3 March at 12:30 Italian time, will immediately coincide with a new record in the history of Formula 1: Fernando Alonsomaking his debut at the wheel of theAston Martinwill in fact be the first pilot to have participated in twenty seasons in career. The Spaniard, who made his debut in the top flight in 2001 with Minardi, will thus surpass the record of Rubens Barrichello, Michael Schumacher and Kimi Raikkonen, setting a goal that could have been even richer if it hadn’t been for his momentary withdrawal at the end of 2018.

Retreat still far away

A career made emblematic by the victory of two world titles consecutive in 2005 and 2006, but which does not yet seem to foresee an imminent conclusion. This was confirmed by Alonso himself, who thus explained the emotions he is feeling these days and what his plans will be for him: “It’s a good feeling – declared the number 14 during the pre-GP press conference – i have the privilege to drive here again, e.g better than ever. I have no concern about age. I will be the first to be affected when I lose something or miss something while driving, or when I’m no longer motivated to travel or wake up in the morning to train or just come here for tests like last weekend”.

Ready to debut

Leaving aside future intentions, Alonso’s present speaks for itself: 2023 will be his first championship as an Aston Martin driver. A new challenge, similar to others faced in the past, and which do not particularly worry the 41-year-old Asturian: “For now I see only advantagesbecause I know the car, the tires and also this track in different conditions – he added – you kind of get to know new people, new racing philosophies, how you approach weekends, car design and so on. When you change teams you need to learn the little things from the team. Our goal is to take a step forward this season compared to last year.”

Excellent indications, but no podium

Speaking of objectives, Alonso finally denied the possibility of being able to reach the podium for this GP, despite the excellent indications provided by Aston Martin during the pre-season tests, during which both he and AMR23 convinced and did fear the competition: “There is nothing to add – has explained – we will give our best in the race, but the podium is not our goal. We have to keep getting to know the car, also because we only had two days with a completely new car and package. We are very happy with the car, but we need to keep our feet on the ground and continue to build on this good foundation. But then you never know what other people are doing. We’ll see after Arabia and Australia what everyone’s level will be”.