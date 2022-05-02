The first parenthesis of the 2022 season provided clear feedback on all the teams involved in this world championship, especially in terms of competitiveness: from rebirth of Ferrari to the confirmation of Red Bull, from the heated fight in ‘midfield’ to the Mercedes crisis. There is also, in this sense, a separate chapter dedicated toAlpine. The French team, in fact, seemed anything but in difficulty in terms of potential especially as regards the power unit, a performance that however fails to be expressed and exploited to the maximum especially by one of its two drivers: Fernando Alonso.

In fact, in the first four races of the world championship, the Spanish bi-world champion had to deal with a good dose of bad luck, characterized by two retirements and a 9Th place as best result personal in the first test in Bahrain. The A522 has graining problems being one of the least kind cars with Pirelli tires, but according to the Asturian, the regulatory changes have not achieved the set objectives 100%.

The former driver of Minardi, Renault, Ferrari, McLaren underlined that the reshuffling of the starting grid was not 100% centered: “The new regulation wanted to bring the performance of the cars closer by giving more teams the chance to win, but at the moment the direct challenge is between two teams, not between multiple drivers. – explained Alonso as reported by the newspaper GPFans about the duel between Ferrari and Red Bull, currently unattainable for the other teams – another problem is the deterioration of the tires which is exacerbated the moment you find yourself engaged in battle. Now it is easier to follow the cars, aerodynamically we no longer lose as much as before, but the tires are still a problem. To follow the cars we are still damaging the tires a lot“.