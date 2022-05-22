A start to the season to forget for Fernando Alonso. In fact, a misunderstanding in qualifying in Barcelona was added to the many problems encountered up to the Miami Grand Prix, which led to his elimination in Q1. And so Alpine should start the two-time world champion from the back of the grid: Alonso should in fact race with a new engine, unmarking the fourth power unit of the season after only six races. The limit for not incurring penalties is three drive units per year, the first extra involves ten positions on the grid. It is therefore an ‘amortized’ penalty, considering yesterday’s disappointing 17th place.

Alpine trabajando en la unidad de potencia de Alonso. There will be a change of motor, with the que penalizará y weldrá of the fund de parrilla. Alpine working on Alonso’s power unit. It’s a engine change, so he will get a penalty and will start from the back of the grid. # f1 #SpanishGP pic.twitter.com/RORF3p0KzP – Albert Fabrega (@AlbertFabrega) May 22, 2022

As you can see from the photo taken by colleague Albert Fabrega, the Alpine mechanics are working to mount the new engine in Alonso, therefore forced to an even more comeback race, moreover in front of his fans.