The Mexican Grand Prix was one of the many chocolates offered by Fernando Alonso to his fans. A masterful race, in which the two-time world champion was for a long time the first of the riders outside the top teams, but as happened too many times in 2022, fate turned away from him. An engine problem forced him to retire, and the ovation from the public was only partial consolation.

“Mexico was perhaps my best race this yeardespite the withdrawal. I ran it perfectly from the first corner to the last“, commented the Spanish ad Auto Motor und Sport. “Qualifying in Canada was also exciting, then the race was quite disappointing as we had technical problems again. The real satisfaction is in the races where I can make the difference from the head. Because I manage the race better and make the right decisions at the right time“.

The withdrawal of the GP of the circuit dedicated to the Rodriguez brothers and the impressive series of technical problems have aroused bitter reflections in Alonso: “With these cars I don’t think the drivers can make the difference. Perhaps he can only do it in the adaptation phase, but at some point we will all get used to the car we are given. It was like this with the previous rules, and it’s the same in other categories: it took some time to adapt to Le Mans and Indy. Once the limit has been found, one can perhaps recover a tenth on the others“.