Alonso, the last flicker is missing

Fernando had got used to it too well Alonso. In 2023 the double world champion had obtained three podiums in as many GPs, but the Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend did not start in the best way, with Aston Martin’s DRS problems. For the two races, the AMR23 was fine, but a few km/h more would certainly have been useful in qualifying.

A comeback race ensued for the Spaniard, always the protagonist also at a dialectical level in the radio teams: his long-distance advice to Lance Stroll on the brake balance. Starting from sixth place, Alonso managed to climb up to fourth position, first by exploiting the early stop of Lewis Hamilton (later mocked by the Safety Car) and then surprising Carlos Sainz when the safety car returned to the pits.

The missed duel

The Aston Martin driver thus slipped into the Ferrari sandwich, and became the protagonist of an interesting fight with Charles Leclerc: the Monegasque was able to respond to the pace of the #14, always keeping him beyond the threshold of second and going to take the first seasonal podium, considering only the GPs.

Alonso’s words

After the race, Alonso commented with a joke that explains very well how satisfied he is to have guessed the Aston Martin bet: “For us it was the worst weekend of this year. And despite this bad weekend, we were battling for the podium against Ferrari, who had one of the best weekends of the year. They were in pole position for the Sprint, in pole position for the main race, and were just a second ahead of us“.