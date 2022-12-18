The classic mountain that gave birth to the little mouse: this is how the regulatory revolution that Formula 1 introduced in 2022 can be defined. It is clear that the new rules have produced heavier cars, conceived in a different way and more capable of sticking together when driven, but in terms of results, the best teams of 2021 the benchmarks of 2022 were confirmed: Red Bull, Mercedes and Ferrari it was again the top three teams. Next, the Alpinewhich improved a lot during the year but never reached the levels of the big names: a bitter disappointment for Fernando Alonsowhich following the famous plan he returned to Formula 1 in 2021 – a year ahead of the introduction of the new regulation – precisely to bet on the French’s ability to interpret ground-effect cars.

“The new rules were one of the reasons I returned. It was a little disappointing for everyone to realize that things have not changed radically. At most there are two teams that can win races, as in recent years. And the gap between the top two-three teams and the midfield pack is still too big. In 50% of the races we are one lap behind the winner. We have not yet achieved the result that Formula 1 set itself when it relaunched the rules“, he said in an interview with Auto Motor und Sport. “The budget cap has nothing to do with it, the point is that the regulations are very restrictive, there’s not much left to invent. The top teams are already quite close to the limit and the others will reach it later“.

From 2023, the road to the summit will be even more uphill. Indeed, it is undeniable that theAston MartinAlonso’s new team, are even further behind in terms of performance. Nando he chose it as the umpteenth bet of his career. Will this at least win?