Well Fernando, and how did you enjoy it? “It was really fun, really, good fights.” Alonso chatted with AS and made a more than satisfactory balance after the first three races of the season: “One withdrawal and twice in the points. I can’t ask for more, although I have a lot to improve and that is clear. I have been learning and adapting to the team as fast as I could and in the other races we fought at the end of the middle zone against Williams or Alfa Romeo; Ferrari, McLaren or Alpha Tauri were unattainable and here they have been slower than us throughout the weekend. That is good”.

The Asturian finished eighth at Portimao after a poor 13th on the grid that his engineers are still studying, “what happened in qualifying on Saturday remains a mystery and that compromised the race.” All in all, he gets homework. “The biggest problem now is Barcelona (this week) and Monaco and in my case, even more. I need to improve and be more comfortable with the car. We had a good car here and I didn’t do well on Saturday, if that happens to me in the next two races my weekend will be very compromised. There are duties for everyone and for me, even more “, he acknowledged before the written press. It is difficult to overtake in Montmeló and impossible in Monte Carlo.

In the wake of the best Ocon after just three races

All in all, Alonso’s good reaction makes his problems in Q2 anecdotal and silences some spirited talks in the foothills of the paddock. Much has been said about the 39 years old and the good level of Ocon (seventh in the race, 1.1 seconds ahead of the two-time champion). But if two improvable weekends for the Asturian put him in the wake of his teammate, there is a lot of room for improvement. “In general I am satisfied with the performance of the car. A good Sunday for Alpine, competitive, more than in any other race so far in 2021,” he says.

The improvement of the Alpine A521 is also positive, with improvements installed in Ímola that began to give results in Portugal: “We keep discovering things in the car every weekend. The characteristics and conditions of the circuits have changed a lot until now. In Bahrain, hot, slow corners and long straights. Then Imola, and now a windy Portimao. We have to keep learning from our car and from our opponents, their strengths and weaknesses. “