The eve of 2021 Dutch Grand Prix has already dealt with one of the most delicate chapters as regards the riders scene: just before the great return to Zandvoort, Kimi Raikkonen has in fact announced its own withdraw from competitions to the end of the current season. Not entirely unpredictable news, but which nevertheless struck the hearts of many fans and colleagues of the Finnish champion, one of the fastest and temperamentally emblematic in the history of this sport.

Yet, almost paradoxically, among those who did not want to comment on the decision of Iceman, there is indeed a former teammate of Raikkonen who responds to the name of Fernando Alonso: almost unexpectedly, the Spaniard stated aracingnews365.com that will not miss it of the 2007 world champion off the track: “Not much – commented the Asturian during the press conference on Thursday – even because I don’t know him well enough to be able to express an opinion “.

An almost conflicting statement if we consider the careers of both drivers, who started at the same time in Formula 1 in 2001. Over the years, Alonso was able to become world champion in 2005, beating the fierce competition from McLaren led by the Finn. Two years later, Raikkonen realized his revenge on the Iberian at the wheel of Ferrari, in that same team in which the two even found themselves as teammates in 2014.

Despite all these experiences, lived together or at a distance, the two-time world champion did not however want to express himself openly on the decision made by the former Finnish rival to hang up his helmet: “We know that Kimi is a very peculiar and shy guy – underlined Alonso – who has no relationship with anyone. I was his partner in Ferrari in 2014 but, even on that occasion, we didn’t have the opportunity to get to know each other more than we know each other now, so I can’t make judgments ”.

However, if no kind of bond or friendship has been established outside the cockpit, the same cannot be said for what happened on the circuits, where the Spaniard had the opportunity to confront the Finn several times: “There are always twenty drivers in F1 – analyzed the current Alpine pilot – Sometimes we live with ups and downs and often we no longer feel part of this sport. There may be this as a reason for his decision, but in any case he was the architect of a great career that he enjoyed. I certainly wish him the best for his future. I will miss him as a competitor, he has been here for a long time and we have experienced intense battles, especially in the past when we had more competitive cars that allowed us to fight for the championship. Has been always correct and respectful – added Alonso – but at the same time very tough, old school. In this aspect, I will miss Kimi a lot. You knew that you could trust him in wheel-to-wheel fights, because you were aware that he would not have made any maneuvers at the limit or dangerous ”.