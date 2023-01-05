The relationship between Fernando Alonso and his new team, theAston Martin, despite the fact that the Spaniard only took part in the post-season tests in Abu Dhabi last November. The arrival of the two-time world champion in the British team has not only “rekindled the spark”as team principal Mike Krack said, but he is also forging a team-rider bond that is thrilling the 41-year-old from Oviedo in a particular way.

The proof can be found in the tweet published by the former Alpine on his profile, a few days after his official presentation in view of the 2023 season. The 2005-2006 world champion in fact received theAston Martin DBX 707, a luxury SUV produced by the British company that mounts a four-litre Mercedes twin-turbo V8, with a power of 707 HP and a top speed of 310 km/h. Alonso photographed his team’s tribute, available on the market from €214,529, in front of the ‘Museum and Circuit Fernando Alonso’ located in Llanera, Spain, thus commenting on the gift received: “Expectations have been exceeded. A dream car!”