Hunt for the fourth podium

In Miami, once again at the start of the season, Fernando Alonso he was able to put on a show. In fact, the Asturian driver of Aston Martin made perfect use of the difficult day for Mercedes and the unfortunate mistakes of Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc, managing to snatch the second position on the starting grid. The double world champion will start tonight from the front row, alongside Sergio Perez’s Red Bull. Therefore, the great opportunity to hit the fourth podium in five races of the season will open up for him.

Special climate

In addition to the extraordinary start to the championship in terms of results on the track, what is surprising compared to the past is the splendid relationship that Alonso has built with the Silverstone team and with his teammate, Lance Stroll. Certainly the fact that the Canadian driver is the son of team owner Lawrence Stroll, to whom the Spaniard has a solid friendship, is a help. The two pilots, however, have established a relationship between them meaningful collaboration which became evident in the last Azerbaijan GP.

Baku’s favors

On that occasion Stroll explicitly warned the team via radio that he would not attack Alonso. The former Alpine driver, for his part, ‘reciprocated’ by suggesting to his teammate a different mapping for the brake balance. All while the race was in full swing. Interviewed by Sky Sports F1 with respect to his ‘transformation’ into a team man, Alonso attributed part of the credit to Stroll, emphasizing how theattitude held by the Canadian towards him is very differentfor example, from what she had for the past two years towards him Esteban Ocon.

“True Comrade”

“Stroll is a rider that I see as a teammate – underlined Alonso, known in the past precisely for his frequent frictions with his garage mates – we saw him in Baku: we had discussed saving the tires and he said ‘I will not attack Fernando’. Last year, however, the opposite happened to me. My teammate always saw me as the first target. And that obviously didn’t help the team. So I think Lance is also playing a role in this relationship“, he concluded.