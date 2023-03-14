Career and age

During his long career in Formula 1, Fernando Alonso has achieved very high points mixed with other equally disappointing ones, such as to push him to temporarily withdraw from this category at the end of 2018. The fact remains that the Spaniard’s talent remains undeniable even at the age of 41 age (42 in July), so much so that the Asturian has two achievable goals in his sights, even more so after the surprising growth of Aston Martin’s potential.

Targets in sight

The first is what has been renamed as ‘Mission 33’, i.e. the one that would lead him to win his 33rd success in Formula 1. If he were to succeed, regardless of the moment, Alonso would automatically enter the top-10 of the longest-lived drivers capable of getting on the top step of the podium in F1. In this case, Alonso would take 7th place in this special ranking overtaking Nigel Mansell, who won the 1994 Australian GP at the age of 41 years and 3 months. Even more feasible, however, is the purpose of the 100th podium in his career, which would come if the Spaniard repeats once again a result similar to the one obtained in Sakhir.

Alonso world champion

For Alonso, as he himself underlined a Canal PlusFinally, there is one last goal, this time much more complex to achieve: that of becoming world champion for the third time in his career. A declaration that split public opinion between those who believe this goal possible and others who, while acknowledging the qualities of the Spaniard, consider it a decidedly difficult undertaking to achieve.

For and against

Among the ‘favorable’, for example, there is a pilot currently active as Lando Norris. The Brit of McLaren, in his live streaming on Twitch, considers this victory possible also in 2023: “He could be champion this year. Can you imagine it?” A comment that contrasts with that of James Vowlesformer chief strategist of Mercedes and from this season team principal of Williams, especially as regards the potential of Aston Martin in the next GPs: “The entire rear of the car comes from Mercedes – said a motorsport-total.com – therefore, what they have done right is the aerodynamic development. But for me it still is difficult imagine that theAston Martin are consistently in the top three teams“.