The second position obtained yesterday by Fernando Alonso had inevitably generated more than positive impressions on theAston Martin AMR23, as well as on the form of the 41-year-old Spaniard. The only rider present on track for the British team in both sessions on Friday, the two-time world champion once again proved to be very determined in achieving his goals, once again climbing on the podium in the general time classification.

In this case, Alonso closed in third position both in the morning and in the afternoon session, during which he set the best time in 1:32.205, half a second after Guanyu Zhou’s surprising performance in his Alfa Romeo. A positive Friday for the number 14, both in terms of chronometric results and laps completed. The new Aston Martin standard-bearer has in fact returned to the restricted club of drivers capable of completing more than 100 laps, crossing the finish line for 130 times against 134 of Zhou and 154 of an impressive Logan Sargeant:

“It was a good day for us, with a lot of laps completed, just what you need in a new car – has explained – the schedule was intense and we tried many different things. After a long winter, it’s good to rack up good mileage right away and there is no better workout than driving a Formula 1 car. Now I feel fitter and more lucid ahead of next week which will be my first race for Aston Martin and I am very excited. I have another half day tomorrow, which we will use to continue learning and collect as much data as possible. I can’t wait to get back in the car tomorrow afternoon.”

In this way, as also confirmed by team principal Mike Krack on the official Aston Martin website, Alonso will therefore take to the track for the last time in these tests after the round of Felipe Drugovich. The Brazilian, who had not done without some bad luck on Thursday morning, during which he was also forced to stop due to technical problems, will return to work Saturday morning. At the same time, the team has not yet communicated anything official on the conditions of Lance Stroll, who was injured after a fall on his bicycle before the tests. Consequently, in view of the Bahrain Grand Prix next week, the name of the person who will join Alonso for the first round of the 2023 world championship is not yet known.