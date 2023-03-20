Alonso YET gets his P3 back. What a rollercoaster for the Alonso Apostles!

It is the sensation of the early 2023 F1 season: Fernando Alonso. The man from Oviedo has been driving since 2001 and has even driven against Jos Verstappen. In 2023, Alonso will be the only non-Red Bull driver to finish on the podium.

And that brings us to today’s result. The 2023 Saudi Arabian GP has been an emotional rollercoaster for the Alonso adept. At the start his Aston Martin was a little too much to the left. That is not in accordance with the regulations. Ergo: Alonso received a 5 second time penalty. He had to collect this during the pit stop. He did that during the safety car. For a while there was a lack of clarity as to whether that was allowed.

No problem

In the end, that turned out not to be a problem. What was a problem: the team apparently did not comply with the five-second penalty. Alonso was informed of this and drove the oranges out of his boxer shorts. He managed to increase the gap with his closest attacker – George Russell – to just over 5 seconds.

In the end, it turned out that the car was touched too early by the person who lifted the car. Not only may you not lift the car with the jack (not Plooij), but you may not even touch it with the trolley. That did happen, for which Alonso received a 10-second time penalty. Russell finished third and the Spaniard fourth.

Alonso STILL gets P3 back

But guess what: the FIA ​​has the sentence reversed! To speak with the Youth of Today: What’s happening? Well, the Silverstone team disagreed with the penalty and have lodged a protest. Aston Martin Racing not only had a protest, but also video material that conclusively demonstrated that the penalty was correctly carried out. The FIA ​​has looked at it and agreed with Aston Martin.

action, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, GP2302a, F1, GP, Saudi Arabia Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23, leads Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19

This means Russell is fourth again and Alonso has his 100th career podium back. Oh well, it makes for a nice story for later when Alonso (who will probably still be an F1 driver) can tell it to his grandchildren. Good night everyone and see you tomorrow, on Autoblog!

