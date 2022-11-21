“Have a good time. Don’t worry about me in the first round, have fun”. These are the words he spoke Fernando Alonso to Sebastian Vettel a few minutes from the start of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the last round of the 2022 season and above all the last race in the career of the four-time world champion, who at the age of 35 decided to hang up his helmet. The gesture of the Asturian driver, who went directly to the cockpit of his old rival to talk to him and reassure him about the ‘plan’ for the start, was perhaps the most particular and beautiful gesture of a weekend which was ‘devoted ‘ from all of Formula 1 to the Heppenheim champion.

The relationship between Alonso and Vettel has never been as close as the one that the German has established with Lewis Hamilton in recent years, but the respect between the two great rivals of the 2010 and 2012 world championships has never failed. Alonso had already declared after qualifying that he would not in any way try to attack Vettel at the start of the race and that indeed he would ‘protected’ from chaos which usually characterizes the very first meters of the race in the central group positions. The Asturian, who during the GP was then forced into yet another retirement from his unfortunate season, kept his word for the entire first stint of the race, sshadowing Vettel while the German was fighting against Alonso’s boxmate, Esteban Ocon.

In 2018, when it was Alonso who announced his retirement – which later became only temporary – from F1, Vettel together with Hamilton had escorted the Spaniard in the final lap of honor. A tribute that neither Alonso nor the seven-time British champion was able to reciprocate, given that both had to finish their race on the Yas Marina track prematurely due to technical problems. Next year, completing the circle, Alonso will inherit the Aston Martin by Vettel, with which he will begin his umpteenth hunt for the third world title of his career.