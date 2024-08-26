Uphill race

Dutch Grand Prix not easy for theAston Martinalthough the British team can still console itself with the performance of Fernando Alonso, who completed the top 10 securing the last available spot for the points zone. With the Silverstone drivers called to defend themselves from the return of Sainz and Hamilton, behind them on the starting grid, the situation was further complicated by the excellent performance of Pierre Gasly and with a 5 second penalty given to Lance Strollguilty of exceeding the speed limit in the pit lane.

One point, zero satisfaction

Zandvoort has therefore lived up to Alonso’s expectations, as admitted by the Spaniard, who is now preparing to return to his former home of Monza, where he won in 2007 at the wheel of a McLaren and in 2010 as a Ferrari driver: “We knew that the top four teams would occupy the top eight positions, so our fight was for P9 and P10 – he said – However, we didn’t have the necessary rhythm and Gasly did a better job than us, so we had to settle for the P10 and one point. It was a tough race and we need to understand the car better to see where we can improve. We will work on the data, both here and at the Campus, before racing again in Italy.”

Penalty is irrelevant

Even more complex race for Stroll, 13th at the finish line and 13th remaining, also serving the penalty with the addition of 5 seconds to the race time, thanks to an advantage of more than five seconds on his pursuer Alexander Albon: “We knew we had some quicker cars starting behind us today, so It was no surprise to see Hamilton and Sainz pass us – he added – From that point on, the goal was to maintain the position, because we didn’t have the pace to be able to fight more. We will debrief this weekend and then focus on Monza, knowing that we have to keep pushing to get more performance”.