Alonso always positive

In this season nothing really seems to be able to affect the good mood of Fernando Alonso. In today’s Austrian GP qualifying, which formed the starting grid for Sunday’s main race, the Spaniard did not go beyond the fourth row, setting the seventh fastest time in Q3. Better than him – surprisingly – was also the McLaren of Lando Norris (splendid fourth), as well as the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton and the other AMR23 of Lance Stroll. Yet the two-time world champion has gods legitimate reasons to smile.

Balanced qualifications

The first is given byumpteenth early elimination of Sergio Perez, eliminated in Q2 by failure to respect track limits. Alonso is third in the world championship at -9 from Checo and could dream of a sensational overtaking in second position. But the Iberian is also more than convinced that he can overturn this weekend’s outcome between tomorrow’s Sprint and Sunday’s GP. “I’m happy after this qualifying session – said Alonso a Sky Sports UK – qualifying here is always very intense and the lap times are very close. If you look at the timesheets over the three sessions, there are only two or three tenths between different cars“.

“Interesting” weather

Alonso was also one of the victims of the ‘battle of track limits’, but in the end he managed to limit the damage: “I had a lap time canceled in Q2, which forced us to put an extra set of tires on the car to be able to move forward. This meant we only had one chance to fit new tires in Q3, which wasn’t ideal. However, sixth and seventh are very good starting positions for us. I think the weather will be interesting – concluded the #14 – because there is a possibility of rain tomorrow and maybe dry conditions on Sunday. The car is good, so I’m optimistic for the rest of the weekend“.

6th place for Stroll

Even more smiling appeared Lance Strollable for once to keep the Oviedo veteran behind him. “I’m happy with how the AMR23 went today – commented the Canadian – and I am satisfied with my final lap. I think we got everything we could from this qualifying session. The track limits were tight and I had a couple of laps canceled because I was trying to push through the fast corners, but it’s the same for everyone and it’s something we’re used to at this circuit. There will be difficult weather conditions tomorrow, so it’s good to have a solid starting position ahead of Sunday’s race.”.