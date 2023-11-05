The Spaniard is timeless, podium number 106 of his career. All Norris’ talent is missing is victory. Verstappen was so dominant up front and was even forgotten by TV
The Brazilian GP once again saw Max Verstappen’s star shine, dominating ahead of Lando Norris. On the podium an extraordinary Fernando Alonso, who deserves the prize for the best, with Perez fourth. Ferrari lost Leclerc on the formation lap, Sainz saved the honor and nibbled 4 points away from Mercedes for the Constructors’ World Championship.
#Alonso #show #challenge #Perez #Sainz #pays #Ferrari #limits