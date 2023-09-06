The records dating back to Zandvoort

Max Verstappen’s latest GPs e Fernando Alonso allowed both drivers to enter the history of Formula 1 from different doors: while the Dutchman from Red Bull set records at Zandvoort and in the last round of Monza, the same also happened with the Spanish from Aston Martin, the latter always ahead in the ‘longevity’ rankings. In Holland, for example, the former Ferrari driver overtook Michael Schumacher for greatest period of time elapsed between the first and last podium of his careerbeating the ‘Kaiser’ in the twenty years that separated it from the first to the last fastest lap.

The new limit

Two records that could be further improved by the 42-year-old Spaniard in the coming races, with the latter breaking another barrier in the Italian Grand Prix, this time relating to the number of laps completed. A record that already belonged to the two-time world champion, improved race after race until he reached altitude 20,000 roundsestablished just at the 53rd and last round in the Temple of Speed. In this way, Fernando Alonso is the first driver ever to establish this figure.

A gap destined to rise

A goal that somehow consoled the Asturian from a difficult and unsatisfactory weekend for him, and which allows him to further extend the riders behind him in this special classification, starting with Kimi Raikkonen. The Finn, who retired from F1 in 2021, had begun his career twenty years earlier, not taking part in the 2010 and 2011 world championships. A stoppage which, combined with the inevitable retirements that a driver is forced to accept in several races, has carried ‘Iceman’ to a total of 18,621 rounds accomplished.

Hamilton the only one in the running

For the moment, therefore, Raikkonen occupies the second position, destined to last for a little while longer: with just over 100 laps more which separate it from Lewis Hamiltonthe Englishman will make a comeback on his former rival, even more after the renewal of the contract signed with Mercedes right at Monza until 2025. Further down, closing the top-5, there are two other drivers who wrote history of Ferrari: Michael Schumacher and Rubens Barrichello. The two, teammates in Maranello during the golden age of the Prancing Horse, maintained fourth and fifth positions, with the German leading by just under 200 laps. Finally, among the top ten, there are two pilots still active who could increase their statistics: Sergio Perezninth at 13,855 rpm, and Daniel Ricciardowhich also due to his injury remains in tenth position at 12,829 laps.