On a cold Silverstone morning, Fernando Alonso warmed up the atmosphere in the Aston Martin factory, trying out the seat of the car on which it will debut in 2023.

The British team summarized the hours of work that the Spaniard did at the beginning of the week with this clip shared on their social profiles.

First day on the green. 💚 Earlier this week, @alo_oficial made his debut at AMF1 HQ – meeting the team, spending time in the sim and having a seat fit. pic.twitter.com/myiuMu1gho — Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) January 27, 2023

“There is a lot of energy in everyone, they are very motivated“, commented the two-time world champion. Alonso appeared highly motivated and happy, even putting himself to work for some tests on the simulator. The seat test is naturally an obligatory step in view of the tests on February 23-25 ​​and the presentation of the new AMR23, which will take place on February 13, one day before theunveiling of Ferrari. This will be Alonso’s first official outing with Aston Martin in 2023 (if not absolutely, since the Abu Dhabi tests took place in December, but Nando raced with overalls and on a car without a sponsor).

In the clip shared by Aston Martin, Alonso also embraced Martin again Whitmarsh, with whom he had worked at McLaren in 2007, and tried different steering wheel controls. Commands that he will have to get used to “in theory”, but on a practical level only the tests of Bahrain can be useful to this “little boy” who ages only on his identity card.