In the Formula 1 season which will start on March 5th the Spain it will confirm itself as one of only four countries, together with the United Kingdom, Holland and France, to have more than one driver on the track. Representing the Iberian kingdom will in fact once again be Carlos Sainz And Fernando Alonso. For the former, the 2023 season will be the third behind the wheel of Ferrari and the declared goal – after having achieved his first career victory last year – will be to finally be able to enter the fight for the world title. The great veteran of the grid, Fernando Alonso, will instead restart from the intriguing adventure in Aston Martin. Here the two-time world champion will also be able to embrace his friend and ex-partner (even if only in the role of test driver) in McLaren Pedro de la Rosa.

The 51-year-old former Catalan driver has the role of brand ambassador in the Silverstone team and speaking at DAZN he also expressed his opinion on the ‘state of health’ of Spanish motoring. In the opinion of the former standard bearer of Arrows, McLaren, Jaguar, Sauber and HRT, many enthusiasts still regret the ‘golden years’ of 2005-2006, when Alonso graduated as world champion twice, or again the 2007, 2010 and 2012 seasons, in which the Asturian always came one step away from the world crown. However, de la Rosa’s idea is that in reality the Spanish fans don’t realize how even the current moment is special for the country in terms of results achieved in the premier category of motorsport.

“In Spain there is the perception that what we have now is little. But we have to open our eyes and understand that this is Formula 1 – underlined de la Rosa, who for DAZN also plays the role of television commentator – already having a driver on the track is extraordinary. Having one rider win and get on the podium is incredible, but we even have two. I have spent many years commenting on races without Spanish – he added again – and there is nothing sadder. Now I have the luxury of commenting on races with two Spaniards fighting for pole positions, podiums and victories. It’s incredible, it’s a luxury, and we should pinch ourselves and tell ourselves that it’s all real. This is a second golden age of Spanish motoring in F1. People think it’s impossible to relive 2005 and 2006, but we’re living it right now. Even if some don’t want to realize it“, concluded de la Rosa.