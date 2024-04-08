by VALERIO BARRETTA

Alonso penalty, Sainz moves the problem

Carlos Sainz He has a strange way of winning. Every time he prepares to cross the finish line in first place, something happens behind the scenes that shifts attention: it happened at Silverstone – in 2022 – with Ferrari's criticized strategic decision to defend Charles Leclerc's first place on hard tires ; history repeated itself in Singapore in 2023 and in Melbourne two weeks ago, when George Russell hit the wall just as Sainz went to win.

The Spaniard commented on the episode between Russell and Fernando Alonso, which cost the Spaniard a penalty and brought about controversy for days. The Ferrari driver did not enter into the dynamic between the two colleagues, but preferred to highlight an aspect of the Marina curve at Albert Park that he really doesn't like.

Sainz's words

“Apart from everything, I think that curve needs to be revisedsomething I already said in the last pilots' briefing. It is not the first time that the car returns to the track after a collision; and it is a blind curve that you travel at 250 km/h. I don't like the latest accidents we've seen in this corner, even in other categories“, these were the words of the Spaniard in the Suzuka press conference. “It doesn't give me a good feeling. It's a fantastic curve, I wouldn't want to be misunderstood. I like to face it on a qualifying lap. But we're talking about racing here, and there have been too many examples of cars returning to the track“.

It seems credible that the stewards imposed a harsh penalty on Alonso as Russell returned to the track in a spectacular and dangerous way. That Melbourne's turn-6 has the problem highlighted by Sainz is a fact: in 2023, at the start of the GP, Alex Albon crashed and returned to the track, and Nico Hülkenberg dodged him by a matter of centimeters.